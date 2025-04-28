Serbian president plans to meet with leaders of China, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan in Moscow

BELGRADE, April 28. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic intends to hold meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and Kazakh head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his visit to Moscow on May 9.

"I will do my best to meet with the Chinese president for even five minutes; it would be a great honor for me. [Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi and [Brazilian President Luiz Inacio] Lula da Silva will also be there, all of them are extremely important to us. I have to also meet with the president of Uzbekistan. [...] I am also going to hold a bilateral meeting with the Kazakh leader," Vucic told reporters during the opening ceremony of a section of the Milos the Great motorway.