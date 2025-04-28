UN says Israel obstructs organization's work in Palestine

THE HAGUE, April 28. /TASS/. UN Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and United Nations Legal Counsel Elinor Hammarskjold said that Israel is obstructing its work in the Palestinian territories, including by restricting the issuance of visas to UN staff and workers of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"The issuance of visas to UN personnel [by Israel] has been further denied or restricted and actions have been taken against UNRWA personnel in connection with their duties for the organization," she said during a hearing on Israel's obligations towards the occupied Palestinian territories at the UN International Court of Justice. Hammarskjold pointed out that there have been attempts by Israel to "unauthorized entry" into UNRWA-run schools for Palestinian children, as well as decisions to close them.

Hearings on Israel's obligations to the occupied Palestinian territories have begun at the UN International Court of Justice and will continue until May 2. According to the press release, the court has received a total of 45 written statements from various countries and international organizations. Russia was one of the first countries to submit its application.

On December 19, 2024, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution requesting an advisory opinion from the UN International Court of Justice on Israel's obligations with regard to the occupied Palestinian territories. Among other things, it refers to the supply of goods essential to the survival of the Palestinian civilian population, as well as the provision of basic services, humanitarian aid and development assistance for the benefit of the Palestinian people and in support of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination. The document was supported by 137 countries, including Russia, the United Kingdom, China and France. Twelve nations, including Israel, Canada and the United States, voted against it. Another 22 countries abstained.

After the hearing, the court will have to make a decision and announce it in a public session. Advisory opinions of the UN International Court of Justice, unlike decisions, are not binding.