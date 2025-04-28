Serbian president expects to meet with Trump soon

BELGRADE, April 28. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic plans to travel to the United States in the near future to meet with US leader Donald Trump.

"I believe that I will have the opportunity to meet with President Trump. I haven't received final confirmation yet, but I believe it will happen," Vucic told reporters during the opening ceremony of a section of the Milos the Great motorway.

Vucic emphasized that Serbia faces "a very important two weeks," adding that he himself "will leave for America in two or three days."

Commenting on his meeting with Donald Trump Jr. on Saturday, the Serbian president said that during the encounter he was able to "learn a lot about the way the American presidential administration is operating today.".