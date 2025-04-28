Death toll in Iran port blast surges to 46 — media

DUBAI, April 28. /TASS/. The number of people killed in an explosion at the Shahid Rajai port in southern Iran has risen to 46, the Mehr news agency reported.

According to the outlet, more than 1,000 people were hospitalized as a result of the blast, with 138 still receiving treatment.

According to emergency services, search and rescue operations have begun at the port.

On Saturday, a powerful explosion occurred at the Shahid Rajaee port, located in the city of Bandar Abbas on the Persian Gulf coast. According to the latest data, nearly 1,400 people were injured. No official announcement has been made about the cause of the blast.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered several Emergencies Ministry airplanes to be sent to Iran. Earlier, the Russian Embassy in Tehran informed on its Telegram channel that Russian rescuers had arrived in Iran on two Be-200ES aircraft and one IL-76TD. After they touched down, they held consultations with Iran’s people, outlined a plan of action and began extinguishing the fire.