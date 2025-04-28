US attack on Yemeni detention center kills 35 people — TV

DOHA, April 28. /TASS/. At least 35 people were killed in a US Air Force strike on a detention center for migrants from African countries in the city of Saada in northwestern Yemen, the Houthi-controlled Al Masirah TV channel reported.

According to it, at least 50 others were taken to a local hospital, most in serious condition. Another 30 people are unaccounted for. Debris removal continues at the site. According to the channel, more than 100 migrants were in the center at the time of the attack.

With the conflict in the Gaza Strip escalating, the Ansar Allah (Houthi) movement announced that it would carry out attacks on Israeli territory and block pro-Israeli ships from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv halted its military operation in the Palestinian enclave. The Houthi attacks stopped after the Gaza ceasefire was imposed in mid-January 2025, but after the ceasefire collapsed in early March, the rebels first announced a resumption of attacks on Israeli ships in the Red Sea and then resumed attempts to attack targets inside Israel with missiles.

On March 15, the US, under orders from President Donald Trump, began launching massive strikes against targets of the Houthis, who control about a third of Yemen's territory. According to the US Central Command, the operation is aimed at protecting American interests and ensuring freedom of navigation. In response, Ansar Allah launched a series of missile and drone attacks on the USS Harry Truman aircraft carrier in the northern Red Sea. There was no information on damage to the ship as a result of the attacks.