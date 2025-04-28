More than 65% of victims of Israel's actions in Gaza are women, children, elderly — TV

DUBAI, April 28. /TASS/. More than 65% of the Palestinians killed by the Israeli army's actions in the Gaza Strip during the latest round of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were women, children and the elderly, Qatar's Al Jazeera reported, citing the press service of the Gaza government.

A total of 52,243 people have been killed in the enclave during this period, according to the TV channel. More than 18,000 of them are children, and more than 12,400 are women, the report said. Israel "destroyed 2,180 Palestinian families in which the father, mother and all family members were killed, and partially destroyed another 5,070 families, leaving only one survivor in each of them," the TV channel quoted the Gaza government's press office as saying.

According to Al Jazeera, Israel's actions killed more than 1,400 Palestinian doctors and medical workers, 113 civil defense workers, as well as 212 journalists and media workers.