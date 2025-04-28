US strikes 800 Houthi targets in Yemen since mid-March — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, April 28. /TASS/. The US military has carried out strikes on over 800 targets belonging to Houthi rebels from the Yemen-based Ansar Allah movement since mid-March, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) stated.

"Since the start of Operation Rough Rider, USCENTCOM has struck over 800 targets. These strikes have killed hundreds of Houthi fighters and numerous Houthi leaders," the US Central Command said on the X social media platform.

According to the US military, since the start of the operation, ballistic missile launches by the Houthis have dropped by 69% and drone attacks have decreased by 55%.

On March 15, the US started to carry out massive strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen based on an order from President Donald Trump. The US Central Command said that the goal was to defend American interests and restore freedom of navigation.