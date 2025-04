NEW YORK, April 28. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is "pretty sure" that his administration will be able to make a deal with Iran on Tehran’s nuclear program.

"The Iran situation, I think we're doing very well. I think a deal is going to be made there," Trump told White House pool reporters at Morristown Airport in New Jersey.

"That's going to happen, pretty sure it's going to happen. Well, we'll have something without having to start dropping bombs all over the place," he added.