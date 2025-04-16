Finland to keep border with Russia shut until further notice

STOCKHOLM, April 16. /TASS/. The Finnish government has decided to keep the border with Russia shut until further notice, according to a statement published on the website of the Finnish cabinet of ministers.

"The Government has renewed its decision on the closure of border crossing points on the eastern border. On 16 April 2025, the Government decided that the border crossing points on the eastern border remain closed and the submission of applications for international protection continue to be centralized. The decision will remain in force until further notice," the document reads.

Russia-Finland border closure

In November 2023, the Finnish government closed automotive checkpoints on the border with Russia, purportedly prompted by the uncontrolled flow of refugees from third countries. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Helsinki’s decision to close border crossings has created new dividing lines in Europe.