Hamas considering Israel’s offer to release 10 hostages — agency

CAIRO, April 14. /TASS/. Hamas is considering Israel’s proposal on an at least 45-day ceasefire and the release of ten hostages, the Hamas-affiliated Maan news agency reported.

According to the agency, as part of the renewed deal, Israel has proposed to resume a ceasefire in the enclave in exchange for the release of ten hostages, including Israeli-American citizen Edan Alexander. Under the Israeli initiative, it will withdraw its troops from areas of the Gaza Strip captured during the operation that was launched in mid-March during the 45-day ceasefire. Apart from that, it will open several checkpoints on the border with Gaza to ensure humanitarian deliveries to the enclave. Hamas is studying this proposal.

If the deal is ultimately made, Hamas may release 11 living hostages and hand over the bodies of 16 deceased hostages, the agency said, citing an official from Egypt, which is acting as a mediator. According to the official, this is quite likely "if the ceasefire period is extended to 70 days to make it possible to keep the situation in the enclave under control up till the end of the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice (Eid al-Adha)," which falls for early June this year. Moreover, the extended ceasefire period will give time to engage in indirect talks on the third phase of the Hamas-Israeli agreement on a permanent ceasefire and Israeli troops withdrawal from Gaza.

According to earlier reports, the radicals have preliminarily agreed to release "more hostages than initially planned" in two stages "in accordance with a certain schedule."

Hamas said on Saturday that it had dispatched a delegation led by senior Politburo official Khalil al-Hayya to Egypt to continue talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal with mediators from Egypt and Qatar.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejection of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff. It claimed that the goal of the operation was to release all of the Israeli hostages. Hamas placed responsibility for this latest spiral of escalation in Gaza on Israel and the United States.