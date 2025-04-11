Parties to Gaza conflict hold private ceasefire talks — UNRWA chief

ANTALYA, April 11. /TASS/. The parties involved in the Gaza conflict are engaged in behind-the-scenes discussions on potential solutions to the crisis in the Middle East, including both a ceasefire and humanitarian initiatives, according to Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

"There are a lot of discussions taking place behind the scenes. I think there is a collective ambition or objective to reach a ceasefire, and again to reach a ceasefire in order to release the hostages, but also to significantly increase humanitarian assistance," Lazzarini stated in response to a question on the prospectives for a settlement and Israel’s position on the issue.

The UNRWA chief also added that "there has been a mobilization of the Arab states" in terms of the Palestinian issue. "There is a number of initiatives, there is an initiative regarding the reconstruction plan of Gaza, but there is also the initiative of a country like Saudi Arabia when it comes to promoting discussion within the global alliance of the two-state solution, which is a revival, in fact, of the former Arab peace initiative," Lazzarini continued.

Referring to the situation in Gaza, Lazzarini called it "absolutely unbearable" and a true "hell on earth." "We had a ceasefire which has broken down, and since the situation is spiraling to the worst, people are struggling to stay alive, to avoid to be killed, to avoid to die hungry or of a disease. So, it's time to put an end to this cycle of despair, tragedy and violence. For that we need a resumption of the ceasefire," the UNRWA chief pointed out.