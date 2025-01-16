Polish opposition accuses Zelensky of meddling in presidential election

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Politicians from Poland's main opposition Law and Justice (PiS) party have accused Vladimir Zelensky of interfering in the country’s presidential election.

The day before, in an interview with a number of local periodicals, he advised PiS candidate Karol Nawrocki to "train to defend the country himself with a weapon in hand," as the latter claimed that he did not see Ukraine as a member of NATO and the EU.

"Let him [Zelensky] focus on Ukraine's affairs. We will elect the president ourselves. He has the right - and even the duty - to defend the interests of his country, but it is we who judge candidates and their views on the most fundamental issues," Poland’s former prime minister and PiS MP Mateusz Morawiecki told the Wnet radio station.

He also noted that during a visit to Poland on January 15, Zelensky openly supported the presidential candidate of the ruling Civic Coalition party, Rafal Trzaskowski.

"His meeting with Trzaskowski and such statements about independent candidate Karol Nawrocki were, to put it mildly, inappropriate. I think that Zelensky was poorly prepared for this visit and made a big mistake by backing just one candidate," Morawiecki added.

Another PiS politician and former education minister, Przemyslaw Czarnek, called on Zelensky to apologize for his remarks about Nawrocki. "Boy, what are you talking about? Don't you remember? There was no Ukrainian army and there would not be one without Europe, especially Poland, without our help to you. Chill out and apologize also to the Ukrainian people, because you are harming them by campaigning for a loser like Trzaskowski," Czarnek wrote on the social network X.