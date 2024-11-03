US B-52 bombers arrive in Middle East — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, November 3. /TASS/. US B-52 strategic bombers have arrived in the area of responsibility of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), which covers the Middle East, Central Asia and East Africa.

"B-52 Stratofortress strategic bombers from Minot Air Force Base's 5th Bomb Wing arrived in the US Central Command area of responsibility," the CENTCOM said on its X page.

Previously, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered to relocate additional forces to the Middle East, including destroyers equipped with missile defense systems, a squadron of jet fighter and tanker planes and several B-52 bombers.

The situation in the Middle East escalated dramatically when on October 7, 2023 armed Hamas supporters from the Gaza Strip penetrated Israeli territory, killing residents of border settlements and seizing more than 240 hostages.

In retaliation, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave in order to destroy the military and political structures of Hamas and liberate all those hostages. The hostilities in the Gaza Strip continue to this day.

The Hamas attack took place simultaneously with escalation of the situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border, where Hezbollah formations began shelling Israel's border areas, leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands of local residents. Nearly a year later, on September 23, Israel announced a military operation against Hezbollah, with massive airstrikes throughout Lebanon, including Beirut. A limited ground operation in southern Lebanon has also been underway since October 1.