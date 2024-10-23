BRICS to explore creating multimodal logistics platform — Kazan Declaration

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. The BRICS association will explore the opportunities of creating a single transport platform for multimodal logistics between its members, according to the Kazan Declaration adopted at the 16th BRICS Summit.

"We also look forward to further exploring opportunities to establish a logistics platform to coordinate and improve transport conditions for multimodal logistics between the BRICS countries," the declaration says.

Developed transport infrastructure, safe, secure and cost-effective international transport routes, innovative technologies and regulations will facilitate trade flows and cross-border movement of people, it says.

The BRICS leaders recognized "the importance of integrating various modes of transport for an efficient and sustainable transport system in the BRICS countries" and welcomed the outcomes of the first BRICS transport ministers’ meeting that took place in St. Petersburg on June 6, 2024.

The heads of state of the BRICS group of countries "look forward to further promoting transport dialogue to meet the demand of all stakeholders and to enhance the BRICS countries transport potential while also respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states while carrying out transport cooperation," the declaration reads.

The 16th BRICS Summit, which is the key event of Russia’s chairmanship in the association, is being held in Kazan on October 22-24. The BRICS group was founded in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India and China, with South Africa joining it in 2011. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates became its full-fledged members. On the same day, Russia assumed one-year rotating chairmanship of BRICS.