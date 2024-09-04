China ready to promote higher level of cooperation with Russia — Chinese vice president

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. China is ready to implement the agreements reached earlier by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, thus strengthening cooperation between the two countries, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng stated on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"China is ready to fully and conscientiously implement the agreements of the two leaders while working with Russian partners, to promote the continuous improvement of the level of our cooperation," he said at a meeting with the Russian leader in Vladivostok.

The vice president also added that a number of important agreements, which the heads of state reached during their personal meetings, "mapped out the course for the further development of bilateral relations at a new historic starting point." It marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia.

