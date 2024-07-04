SCO urges for UN convention on fighting terrorism

ASTANA, July 4. /TASS/. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is calling on the international community to strive for a comprehensive UN declaration on fighting international terrorism, according to the Astana Declaration of the SCO Council of Heads of State.

In the document, SCO member states urge the international community to reach a consensus on approving a comprehensive UN convention on fighting international terrorism as an important contribution to the existing base of universal international counter-terrorism documents.

It noted that the SCO members, being seriously concerned over the propaganda of terrorist groups, will continue to increase joint efforts on preventing the spread of radical ideology, any religious hatred and xenophobia, aggressive nationalism and ethnic and racial discrimination.