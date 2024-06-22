Taiwan records approach of 41 Chinese PLA aircraft, seven vessels in past day

HONG KONG, June 22. /TASS/. The Taiwanese military registered the approach of 41 aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and seven warships of the PLA Navy near the island in the past day, Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said in a statement on its website.

According to it, 32 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and flew into the island’s air defense identification zone in the northern, southwestern and southeastern airspace of Taiwan.

Aircraft, vessels and ground-based air defense systems were dispatched by the Taiwanese Army to monitor them.

Taiwan has been governed by its own administration since 1949, when the remnants of the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled there after their defeat in the Chinese Civil War. Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China.