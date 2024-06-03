At least 40 Palestinians killed in Gaza in past day — health ministry

CAIRO, June 3./TASS/. At least 40 Palestinians were killed and 150 others were injured in the Gaza Strip over the past day as a result of the Israeli army's military operation in the region, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry reported.

"Over the past 24 hours, 40 people were killed in Gaza and 150 more were injured," the ministry said in an update posted on its official Telegram channel. The Gaza Health Ministry also noted that "the total number of victims of Israeli aggression in the enclave rose to 36,479, with another 82,777 injured."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.

In late November 2023, a temporary humanitarian truce was brokered by Egypt and Qatar and lasted a week. According to Israel, 110 hostages were released then. On December 1, the ceasefire was broken, combat operations resumed and are still going on.