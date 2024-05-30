UN General Assembly observes minute of silence in honor of late President of Iran

UNITED NATIONS, May 30. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly honored the memory of late President of Iran with a minute of silence during the special event held in his honor.

The meeting was attended by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Chairman of the 78th General Assembly session Dennis Francis and about 100 diplomats representing dozens of countries. The US and most of European countries ignored the meeting.

Raisi’s photo was on display near the podium, and his photo was also display on the big screen behind the General Assembly Chairman’s seat.

In order to optimize the operation of this body, floor was given to the representatives of regional groups, including from African, Asian, Arab countries, the Iranian delegation, the UN Secretary General and the General Assembly Chairman.

Raisi died in a helicopter crash in the East Azerbaijan province of Iran on May 19. A number of other high-ranking state officials flew with him. All passengers and aircraft crew members died in the crash. Snap presidential elections will take place on June 28.

According to The New York Times the crash occurred at a "delicate moment for international relations," two days after the indirect talks between Iran and the US "on decreasing the threat of expansion of the conflict in the Middle East.".