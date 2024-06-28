Restoring military ties with Russia to be hard for UK, says Russian ambassador

LONDON, June 28. /TASS/. It will be difficult for the UK government to restore military ties with Russia after the recent expulsion of the Russian military attache, Ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin told TASS.

"Military ties between Russia and the UK could have turned 90 this year. Soon they could have celebrated the centenary. Now, however, this will not happen. They were extremely important for the two countries, but this move has dealt a blow, ended our military ties. I think it will be long before they can be restored," the ambassador said.

Kelin drew attention to the June 25 phone call between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov to discuss the conflict in Ukraine. "The Americans have not severed military ties. I'm afraid that if the UK gets the idea to establish contact, it will be quite difficult," Kelin said.

On May 8, London announced the expulsion of Russian military attache Maxim Yelovik from the country, as well as the introduction of new restrictions on Russians obtaining diplomatic visas.

On May 16, Russia expelled Britain’s defense attache to Moscow Adrian Coghill in response to unfriendly moves from the UK.