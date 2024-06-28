West interferes into Iranian presidential vote through its agents — diplomat

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Western countries are trying to interfere into the Iranian presidential election through their network of agents, but have been unsuccessful so far, Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan and director of the foreign ministry’s second Asia department Zamir Kabulov told TASS.

"The West has never stopped interfering into Iran’s internal affairs. I have practically no doubts that they are not just trying - they are doing it through a network of its henchmen and agents. But this approach has so far been unsuccessful," he said, when asked whether the West may interfere into the election process in Iran.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying President Raisi crashed in Iran’s Eastern Azerbaijan Province. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Province Governor Malek Rahmati, Tabriz's Friday Prayer Imam Seyyed Mohammad-Ali Al-Hashem and the chief of the presidential guard were also onboard the helicopter. All five passengers and three crew were killed in the crash.

First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber became the acting President of Iran. A snap presidential election is called for June 28.