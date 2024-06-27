Assets to be withdrawn from US jurisdiction — Russian Security Council

ST. PETERSBURG, June 27. /TASS/. The refusal to place assets in the US jurisdiction and use of the dollar in transactions is the best way to curb the US policy of seizing money of other countries, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

"We urge all the responsible members of the international community to oppose the striking violation of international law, refrain from support and recognition of such crimes, so that to avoid the charges of complicity further on," Medvedev noted.

"The most efficient mechanism will be the withdrawal of all the sovereign assets out of the US jurisdiction and structuring of deals without using the dollar," he added.

The St. Petersburg International Legal Forum is being held from June 26 to 28 in St. Petersburg. TASS is the general information partner of the forum.