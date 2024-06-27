No French troops to go to Ukraine if Bardella becomes PM, says politician

PARIS, June 27. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron will not be able to send troops to Ukraine if National Union leader Jordan Bardella assumes the post of prime minister, the head of the party’s parliamentary faction, Marine Le Pen, said in an interview with Le Telegramme.

"The title of supreme commander-in-chief, which is vested in the president of France, is a title of honor, because it is the prime minister of the country who manages the state treasury," Le Pen said. "Bardella does not intend to look for reasons to quarrel [with the president], but he will set the red lines. As for Ukraine, the president will not be able to send French troops there," she explained.

Le Pen reiterated her statements that the 28-year-old Bardella should take over as head of the country's Cabinet. "For many months now, we have been preparing for future functions. I have full confidence in Jordan and wish him success." Le Pen added.

On February 26, Macron said that the possible dispatch of ground troops from Western countries to Ukraine had been raised at a meeting in Paris with the participation of representatives of about 20 Western countries. According to him, no consensus was reached on the issue, but such a scenario cannot be ruled out in the future.

Later, he again admitted that the sending of troops to Ukraine could be discussed in case of Kiev's request "if Russian forces break through the front line." Then, the Le Monde newspaper reported that Macron wanted to create a coalition in the EU to jointly send instructors to Ukraine.

On June 9, Macron decided to dissolve the National Assembly amid the defeat of his supporters in the European Parliament elections. The first round of voting in the early parliamentary elections will be held on June 30, the second round - on July 7.

According to the latest opinion polls, the National Union party may get 35% of the vote.