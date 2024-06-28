Belarusian border guards thwart airspace violation by Ukrainian quadcopter

MINSK, June 28. /TASS/. Belarusian border guards thwarted the violation of the republic’s airspace by a quadcopter heading from Ukrainian territory, Belarus’ State Border Committee reported on Friday.

"On June 26, a squad of the Mozyr border guard detachment’s outpost used combat weapons and suppression systems in the Yelsky district of the Gomel Region to thwart the airspace violation by a quadcopter heading from Ukrainian territory deep into the Republic of Belarus. The unmanned aerial vehicle was forced to land 150 meters from the state border," the committee said in a statement.

Video files were found on the UAV’s flash card and their analysis suggests that the "aerial vehicle was conducting reconnaissance of borderline industrial facilities and border infrastructure," it said.

As the Belarusian State Border Committee said, "Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles are regularly observed to conduct reconnaissance flights along the border."

"The attempts by UAVs to intrude into our territory are thwarted by standard weapons and electronic warfare systems," it said.