Russia vows comprehensive defense measures in nuclear conflict — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia will take all necessary measures to protect itself in the event of a nuclear conflict, as even Western politicians will not be able to avoid the aftermath, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the 60 Minutes show on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"They [Western provocateurs] will not be able to hide, not even in their shelters, should a major confrontation erupt," the senior Russian diplomat said. "They should understand that Russia is resolved to make every effort in order to ensure unconditional protection of its security and protect itself as a country and as a nation," he warned.

Russia has never favored the US idea of limited nuclear war, Ryabkov said.

"We are facing an existential challenge from the collective West. And this is exactly how they should perceive the scale of our resolve to counter their aggressive schemes," he concluded.