Nuclear doctrine may be amended based on experience of operation in Ukraine — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Changes may be made to Russia's nuclear doctrine in the future, including some with reliance on the experience of the special military operation in Ukraine, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"The doctrine and the basics of state policy describe in detail the scenarios of resorting to this extreme, ultimate means of conducting armed struggle. There will probably come a moment when further amendments can be made to the basics of state policy, reflecting the experience gained in the course of the special military operation, when, let's call things by their proper names, the old, classic interpretation of nuclear deterrence did not work properly," he said.

"We have seen Russia's President Vladimir Putin order an exercise to practice the skills of using non-strategic nuclear weapons. This in itself was a signal that drove the message home not only for military professionals and not only for diplomats, but, I very much hope, also for the general public in Western countries, which, regrettably, connives with their leaders’ completely irresponsible and dangerous policy that pushes the Western countries into the abyss of direct armed confrontation with Russia," Ryabkov pointed out.