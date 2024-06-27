Electronic warfare systems jam 32 Ukrainian drones in Kursk Region

KURSK, June 27. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked three districts in the Russian Kursk Region with drones in the past day, with 32 UAVs jammed by electronic warfare systems, the region’s acting governor, Alexey Smirnov, wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Attacks by Ukrainian copters and kamikaze drones were reported near the village of Tyotkino, the villages of Veseloye and Khodeikovo, Zarya farmstead of the Glushkovo district, the village of Nikolayevo-Daryino of the Sudzha district, as well as the village of Lokot in the Rylsk district. Luckily, there were no casualties. <...> Electronic warfare systems in border areas have eliminated and neutralized 32 Ukrainian drones in the past day," Smirnov blogged.

According to him, the roofs of a house and an administrative building were damaged in the village of Tyotkino after an attack by Ukrainian drones. In the village of Veseloye, two houses and a passenger car were damaged by shelling. Monuments and grave fences were broken at the local cemetery. The fence surrounding the premises of an agricultural enterprise was damaged by a copter in the village.

"During the day, the villages of Obukhovka and Gordeyevka of the Korenevo district, the Sudzha checkpoint, the villages of Zaoleshenka, Guevo and Oleshnya farmstead in the Sudzha district, the settlement of Tyotkino, the village of Veseloye and the village of Yelizavetovka in the Glushkovo district, as well as the farm of Kucherov in the Belovskoye district came under repeated shelling. None of the local residents were injured," Smirnov specified.