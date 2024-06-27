Over 30 buildings, 20 cars damaged in Ukraine’s June 23 missile attack on Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, June 27. /TASS/. Two apartment buildings, 36 houses and more than 20 vehicles were damaged in Ukraine’s recent missile attack on the Crimean city of Sevastopol, the director of Sevastopol’s public security department, Alexey Krasnokutsky, said.

"Roofs were damaged. Two apartment buildings and around 36 privately owned houses were also damaged in the northern part of the city, as well as 24 cars," he said.

At the same time, the official added that damage is still being assessed.

Ukraine attacked civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol using ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions on June 23. Four missiles were shot down, while another one exploded over the city. According to Sevastopol governor, Mikhail Pazvozhayev, four people, including two children, were killed and more than 150 others were wounded.

The Russian Investigative Committee initiated a criminal probe into the terrorist attack.