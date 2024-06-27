Russia to expedite creation of register of damage from Western sanctions — Medvedev

ST. PETERSBURG, June 27. /TASS/. The process of making the decision on development of the register of damage inflicted to Russia by sanctions should be accelerated, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said at the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

"There is a need to expedite making our internal decision on creation of the register of damage inflicted to us [by sanctions]," Medvedev said.

"Claims for compensations will be presented later in our country and in foreign jurisdictions," the official stressed.