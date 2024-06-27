Lavrov condemns coup attempt during phone call with Foreign Minister of Bolivia

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov condemned the coup attempt in Bolivia during the phone call with his Bolivian counterpart Celinda Sosa Lunda, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The Russian side stated its decisive condemnation of the June 26 coup attempt in Bolivia," the ministry said. "[The Russian side] underscored the unacceptability of any action, aimed at undermining constitutional foundations of sovereign states."

The Foreign Ministry underscored that, during the conversation, Lavrov stated "Russia’s full and unwavering support for the government of President Luiz Arce."

"[Russia] particularly underscored the importance of consolidation of all constructively-minded forces and structures of the Bolivian society in the interest of further stable development of the country. Lavrov reaffirmed our solidarity with brotherly Bolivia - Russia’s reliable strategic partner," the ministry said.

The ministry noted that both sides reaffirmed their commitment to all agreements, achieved during the June meeting of presidents of Russia and Bolivia in St. Petersburg

On June 26, a group of Bolivian troops, let by Zuniga, who was dismissed on June 25, occupied the square before the government building in La Paz. President of Bolivia Luiz Arce called the troops’ actions a coup attempt and sworn in a new Armed Forces leadership. New Armed Forces Commander Jose Wilson Sanchez ordered all troops to return to their unit, after which the military started to leave the square. Zuniga was detained.