UN has no issues with Russia’s training of peacekeepers — minister

UNITED NATIONS, June 28. /TASS/. Russia is meeting all its obligations with regard to training of personnel for peacekeeping operations, and the United Nations has no issues with their work, Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev told Russian reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit 2024.

"UN officials and our colleagues who hold certain posts at this international organization, have no complaints about the training of these specialists," he said.

In his words, "41 Russian law-enforcers are participating in missions in zones of armed conflicts, including 12 women."

"By the way, 27 people are on stand-by, and we are ready to send them for missions in zones of armed conflicts," the official added.