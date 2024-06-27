Most Americans consider Biden too old to be efficient president — poll

NEW YORK, June 27. /TASS/. About 70% of Americans believe that 81-year-old Joe Biden is too old for presidential duties, says the poll, carried out by The New York Times and Siena College.

According to the poll, 69% respondents fully agree that Biden’s age does not make it possible for him to be an efficient leader. Meanwhile, 45% of Americans said that his age is a very serious problem and that Biden unable to perform his duties at all.

The poll also revealed that, if the elections took place right now, 48% of voters would have picked Donald Trump, 78, while only 42% would have cast their ballots for Biden.

The poll took place on June 20-25 and covered 1,225 with a 3% error margin.

The presidential election in the US will take place on November 5. Trump has already secured enough delegates’ votes to be nominated as a Republican candidate. Current President Joe Biden also secured enough delegates’ votes for nomination from the Democratic Party. Thus, this election will have the same candidates as four years ago, when Biden defeated Trump, who ran for re-election.