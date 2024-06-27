Two bodies found at site of train derailment in Komi — Russian Railways

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Two dead bodies have been recovered from the site of the derailment of the Vorkuta-Novorossiysk passenger train in Komi, Russian Railways said on its official Telegram channel.

"The bodies of two people were found at the site of the derailment of passenger train No. 511 Vorkuta - Novorossiysk. Currently we have not managed to establish the location of another passenger. The search is underway," the message reads.

Russian Railways said that it had opened an investigation to establish all the details of the incident.

Later, the Vorkuta administration told TASS that a 15-year-old girl, who had been reported missing earlier, was found alive.

Nine out of the 14 cars of the passenger train on the Vorkuta - Novorossiysk route derailed on June 26 at 6:12 p.m. Moscow time (3:13 a.m. GMT) on the Inta-1 - Ugolny crossing of the Russian Railways in the Komi Republic. Presumably, the cause of the accident was the washout of the roadbed caused by heavy precipitation. Access to the site of the accident is complicated due to the fact that it is accessible by railroad only. The area is surrounded by forests and swamps. There are no roads or helicopter landing sites in the vicinity.

Train traffic at the site was suspended, but was restored along one track around midnight. According to the head of the region, evacuated passengers are being housed in a hotel and a school in Inta. Injured passengers were taken to Inta municipal hospital. A criminal case has been initiated over violation of railway transportation safety rules.