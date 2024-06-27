West-imposed order contradicts international law, says Medvedev

ST. PETERSBURG, June 27. /TASS/. The concept of the West-promoted ‘order based on rules’ contradicts the essence of international law and covers up the forceful imposition of NATO approaches, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said at a plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum on Thursday.

"International law does not admit of imposing norms against the will and approval of states. Meanwhile, approval of the will of states is the original act that international law norms emerge from and this cannot be done in any other way," Medvedev stressed.

As the Russian politician pointed out, the nature of "the order based on rules" is quite the opposite. "There is no consensus here, this is pure dissensus to put it in Latin and, therefore, this is coercion. Meanwhile, this self-designated golden billion tries to pretend that the forceful imposition of its patterns of ‘democracy’ is quite legitimate. It also justifies associated losses, use of force actions, bombardments and the killings of people for carrying out NATO ‘peacekeeping operations’ and even genocide," he stressed.

Western order baseless

The Unites States seeks to give the appearance of good intentions to its actions when it unleashes various proxy wars and finances color revolutions, Medvedev pointed out.

The ‘order based on rules’ has allowed the West to fabricate various cases, in particular, against unsuitable politicians in various countries, he went on to say.

"It is also impossible to say that ‘the order based on rules’ has been universally recognized or applied broadly. The absence of the legal content does not allow this concept to develop even to the level of a doctrine within the meaning of article 38 of the International Court of Justice," he said.

Moreover, such rules cannot claim the role of international legal custom as they lack both constitutive features: the general practice of states themselves and the opinion of the legal community, Medvedev said.

The rules promoted by the West are not mentioned either in the UN Charter or in universal international conventions, he explained.

Neither the International Court of Justice nor the Sixth Committee of the UN General Assembly ever referred to the ‘order based on rules.’ The International Law Commission assigned with qualifying existing and creating new international legal norms did not participate in working out this notion, he said.

"The concept of the ‘order based on rules’ cannot in any circumstances come on a par with traditional sources of international law. The process of the emergence of these rules contradicts the very essence of international law and undermines its fundamentals," Medvedev stressed.