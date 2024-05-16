Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant sees 19th rotation of IAEA inspectors

MELITOPOL, May 16. /TASS/. The 19th rotation of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has taken place at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), according to a statement on the facility’s Telegram channel.

"The 19th rotation of observers from the International Atomic Energy Agency mission took place at the ZNPP today. There are four inspectors in the 19th mission team. Just like before, their task is to monitor and assess safety and security at the plant," the statement reads.

"The Russian Armed Forces and National Guard units ensured the safe rotation of IAEA mission observers," the statement added.

IAEA experts have been present at the ZNPP since September 1, 2022, when a permanent monitoring mission was established following the first visit by the agency’s Director General Rafael Grossi. The 18th mission rotation took place on April 16.