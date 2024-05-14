All 63 activists detained for blocking Yerevan streets released — Interior Ministry

YEREVAN, May 14. /TASS/. All 63 opposition activists detained for blocking Yerevan streets and demanding the resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been released, the press service of the country’s Interior Ministry told TASS.

"During the day, 63 people were taken to police stations for not complying with the lawful demands of the police. All of them have been released," the press service said.

Archbishop Bagrat, the leader of Armenia’s Tavush for the Homeland opposition movement, on Monday night called for tougher pressure on the authorities through civil disobedience.