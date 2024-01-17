Number of passengers carried by Aeroflot Group in 2023 up 16.3% to 47.3 mln people

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group carried 47.3 mln passengers in 2023, up by 16.3% compared with the previous year, the airline reported.

"A total of 47.3 mln passengers were carried, which is a 16.3% increase compared with 2022, and a 3.3% rise compared with 2021. In the domestic segment, 37.7 mln passengers were carried, up by 6.8% compared with 2022, and in line with 2021. In the international segment, 9.6 mln passengers were carried, up by 4.2 mln and by 1.1 mln passengers compared with 2022 and 2021, respectively," the report said.

Meanwhile, Aeroflot, the group’s parent company, carried 25.2 mln passengers in 2023 (+22.8%), and 3.7 mln passengers in December (+22.3% year-on-year).

The number of passengers carried by Pobeda low-cost airline rose by 11.5% in 2023 to 13 mln passengers, while in December the company carried over 1 mln passengers, up by almost 13%, according to the group. Rossiya Airline carried 9 mln passengers in 2023 (up by 7.3%), and almost 650,000 people in December (up by 0.7%).