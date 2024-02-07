EU may impose sanctions on a `few dozen’ Russian, Belarusian military officers — media

BRUSSELS, February 7. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) plans to blacklist a "few dozen" Belarusian and Russian military officers as part of its 13th round of anti-Russian sanctions, EUobserver reported, citing European diplomats.

According to the online newspaper, a number of non-EU companies helping Russia to obtain prohibited arms components may also be blacklisted.

However, the new blacklist proposed by the European Commission did not include any ban on Russian metals or liquid gas, nor did it target the country’s nuclear industry, as the EU is set to agree the next package of sanctions on Russia by February 24.

While the Czech Republic proposed restricting freedom of movement for Russian diplomats in the Schengen zone, Austria, Germany, France and other countries opposed the plan, arguing that it would be impossible to implement it, sources told EUObserver.

In mid-January, Bloomberg reported, citing a source, that the EU had initiated discussions of the 13th package of anti-Russia sanctions. Potential sanctions, planned to be approved by the two-year anniversary of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, were discussed at a meeting of the EU committee of permanent representatives on January 17, the news agency said. They envoys considered expanding the sanctions lists and imposing additional trade restrictions and measures to counter circumvention of sanctions by Russia.

Later an EU official confirmed that the bloc intends to impose more sanctions on Russia by the second anniversary of the start of its special military operation.