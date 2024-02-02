Over 370 Palestinians killed in West Bank since October 7, 2023 — UN

UNITED NATIONS, February 2. /TASS/. At least 372 Palestinians, including 94 children, have been killed in the West Bank since October 7, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported.

"Since October 7, 2023 and as of February 1, 2024, 372 Palestinians have been killed, including 94 children, in conflict-related incidents

across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem" the OCHA report said.

According to it, nearly 4,400 Palestinians, including 661 children, have been injured.

The report also said that between October 7, 2023 and February 1, 2024, 756 Palestinians, including 313 children, were displaced after 119 homes were destroyed during Israeli military operations in the West Bank.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 240 hostages, including women, children and the elderly. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians before the crisis, and has been delivering air strikes on Gaza as well as some parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes have also been reported on the West Bank.