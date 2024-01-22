Ukraine to buy weapons from Poland on credit — Zelensky

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. Ukraine will buy weapons from Poland on credit, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said following a meeting in Kiev with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

According to him, the Polish credit system will be a new form of cooperation between the two countries.

"We appreciate Poland's unwavering support and the new military aid package for Ukraine, as well as a new form of cooperation aimed at larger-scale arms purchases for Ukrainian needs: a Polish loan for Ukraine," Zelensky wrote on his page on X.

The Ukrainian president also added that he had discussed the possibility of future joint arms production with Tusk.

Last September, then-Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw was no longer supplying Kiev with any weapons. Later, Morawiecki's words were clarified by then Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller, who said that the Polish authorities were only supplying Ukraine with the weapons that had been previously agreed upon.

Following these statements, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that Ukraine continues to receive weapons from Poland, without specifying whether they are new deliveries or the receipt of previously agreed arms shipments.