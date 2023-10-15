EU calls to immediately restore the Middle East peace process

BRUSSELS, October 15. /TASS/. The EU calls on all sides of the conflict in Israel to restore the peace process based on the two-state principle and to cooperate with "legitimate authorities of the Palestinian autonomy" in order to prevent further escalation, the European Council said in a statement Sunday.

"We remain committed to a lasting and sustainable peace based on the two-state solution through reinvigorated efforts in the Middle East Peace Process. We underline the need to engage broadly with the legitimate Palestinian authorities as well as regional and international partners who could have a positive role to play in preventing further escalation," the document reads.

The rest of the document repeats previous EU statements: it condemns the attack on Israel, it calls on Hamas to immediately release all hostages, it confirms Israel’s right for self-defense, the necessity to protect the people of Gaza and to provide it with humanitarian aid.