Russia’s Privet-82 kamikaze drones undergo successful combat tests — designer

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia’s new aircraft-type kamikaze drones dubbed Privet-82 have successfully undergone the combat employment procedure with the Russian Defense Ministry, the Oko design bureau has told TASS.

Staffers of the ministry’s main directorate of innovative development took part in the combat tests.

"Privet-82 drones have successfully passed the combat employment of the Russian Defense Ministry," the design bureau said.

Earlier, TASS reported that the drone underwent flight tests in the zone of the special military operation on the territory of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LPR). As of now, 12 Privet-82 kamikaze drones are present in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine, and are being fitted for their first combat use.

The new combat drone has an operational range of 30 km, can accelerate to 140 km/h and carry a 5.5 kg payload.