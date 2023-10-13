Acute Israeli-Palestinian confrontation expected on October 13 — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Acute confrontation between the Israelis and the Palestinians is expected on October 13, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told TASS on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week.

"Something is certainly going to happen on Friday, A large number of demonstrations is scheduled to take place," she said, commenting on forecasts and planned demonstrations in support of Palestinians.

Tensions in the Middle East flared up again after Hamas militants infiltrated Israel from the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian movement described its attack as a response to the actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. Israel declared a state of readiness for war, announced a total blockade of Gaza and started carrying out strikes on the Palestinian enclave, as well as on certain areas in Lebanon and Syria. Clashes are also taking place in the West Bank. Over 1,500 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,200 have suffered wounds; in Israel, the death toll stands at about 1,500 and almost 4,000 people have been wounded.