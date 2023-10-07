First stage of operation Iron Swords completed — Israeli premier

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Israel has completed the first stage of its operation Iron Swords, launched in response to a large-scale attack from the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"The first phase is being completed during these hours as the vast majority of the adversary’s forces who infiltrated our territory are being eliminated," Netanyahu wrote on the X social network (previously known as Twitter).

He also announced that his country was launching an offensive that would continue "incessantly until our goals are achieved."

Early on Saturday morning, rocket attacks were launched at Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Alarm signals have sounded continuously since 06:28 a.m. Moscow time in many localities across the country, including the Tel Aviv area and its environs. Shortly after, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced they were launching Operation 'Iron Swords' in retaliation for the attack, coming from the Palestinian exclave. According to latest reports, the rocket attacks left at least 300 Israelis dead and over 1,500 injured.

Under these circumstances, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has approved a call-up of reservists and declared the state of ‘special situation’ within a range of 80 kilometers from the Gaza border. The state of emergency was expanded over the entire territory of Israel late on Saturday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was "at war" and was determined to win it. "The enemy will pay an unprecedented price," he added.