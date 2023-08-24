BRICS to consider launch of national currencies-based payment instruments — Ramaphosa

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. Leaders of BRICS member states (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) have tasked their countries’ finance ministries and central banks with considering the possibility of launching national currencies-based payment instruments and platforms, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

"We have noted that there is global momentum for the use of local currencies, alternative financial arrangements and alternative payment systems. As BRICS, we are ready to explore opportunities for improving the stability, reliability and fairness of the global financial architecture. The Summit agreed to task the BRICS Finance Ministers and/or Central Bank Governors, as appropriate, to consider the issue of local currencies, payment instruments and platforms and report back to the BRICS leaders by the next Summit," he said.

The summit of BRICS members is taking place in Johannesburg from August 22 to 24.