Taiwan records approach of Chinese air, sea forces, including 24 aircraft, seven warships

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, August 7. /TASS/. Taiwan has reported the approach of 24 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft and seven People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships in the region adjacent to the island, Taiwan’s defense department said in a statement.

According to it, "twelve of the detected aircraft had crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait or entered Taiwan’s southwest Air Defense Identification Zone." The aircraft were: six J-10 fighters, two J-16 fighters, two Su-30s, one Y-9 aircraft, and one KJ-500 early warning and control aircraft.

Taiwan's army "has monitored the situation and tasked CAP aircraft, Navy vessels, and land-based missile systems to respond these activities," the statement added.

The Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone is unilaterally declared by the island and covers an area of 492,000 square kilometers, far exceeding the island's airspace. It also covers the surrounding waters, the Taiwan Strait and part of the airspace over the mainland Chinese provinces of Fujian, Jiangxi and Zhejiang.

Taiwan, China’s largest island, has been governed by its local administration since 1949. Official Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China. Washington remains Taipei’s key supplier of weapons and military hardware.