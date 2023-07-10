Uzbekistan’s incumbent leader Mirziyoyev re-elected president — election chief

TASHKENT, July 10. /TASS/. Incumbent Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was re-elected in Sunday’s early presidential election, the Central Asian country’s election chief, Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev, said at a news briefing on Monday.

"As Shavkat Mirziyoyev garnered 87.05% of the vote, according to preliminary data, he was legally elected president," he said.

Mirziyoyev won a landslide victory, pulling far ahead of rivals Robakhon Makhmudova, first deputy chairperson of the Supreme Court, and Ulugbek Inoyatov, leader of the Uzbekistan People’s Democratic Party, who scored 4.43 and 4.02%, respectively, of the vote. Abdushukur Khamzayev, leader of the Ecological Party, finished fourth with 3.74% of the vote.

The voter turnout was 79.8%, the Uzbek election chief said, describing the election as open, transparent and democratic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Mirziyoyev on his re-election. In a message of greetings published on the Kremlin website, the Russian head of state expressed confidence that the two countries will boost mutually beneficial bilateral ties.