SOR political bloc in Moldova to incorporate some 10 parties — leader of banned Sor Party

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. About 10 parties may combine under the banner of the "Chance. Obligations. Accomplishments" (S.O.R.) bloc, and negotiations with them are already underway, Ilan Shor, leader of the Sor Party, which has been banned in Moldova, said on Monday.

"We plan to have about 10 parties joining the bloc, with which negotiations are already underway today, and which want to be members of this bloc," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Shor said that two parties have already joined the bloc. "The aim of this bloc is first and foremost to secure victory in local elections, victory in the presidential election and victory in parliamentary elections," he stressed.

Last week, the Constitutional Court of Moldova supported the government's request to ban the activity of the Sor Party. It instructed the Ministry of Justice to create a commission to liquidate the party and remove it from the registry. The Constitutional Court’s chairperson Nicolae Rosca has explained that Sor deputies will retain their parliamentary seats, but the faction will be disbanded, and they will act as independent parliamentarians.

He said that after consultations with lawyers, concrete recommendations will be presented in the coming days, which will allow party members to continue their political and municipal activities. In response, Shor announced the formation of a new political bloc, "Chance. Obligations. Accomplishments."