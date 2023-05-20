China’s Chen Wenqing to visit Russia on May 21-28 — Chinese foreign ministry

BEIJING, May 20. /TASS/. Chen Wenqing, member of the Politburo of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, will visit Russia on May 21-28, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Saturday.

"Chen Wenqing, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the CPC, will attend the 11th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues and hold the 8th meeting of the China-Russia law-enforcement and security cooperation mechanism in Russia from May 21 to 28 at the host’s invitation," his statement said.