Taiwan records approach of six aircraft, five ships from Chinese army

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, May 15. /TASS/. Taiwan has reported the approach of six aircraft and five ships of the People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) in the region adjacent to the island, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Twitter on Monday.

According to the statement, "six PLA aircraft and five PLAN vessels around Taiwan were detected at 6 a.m. (1 a.m. Moscow time — TASS) today."

It specified that the island’s armed forces were monitoring the situation, and instructed the operators of the aircraft, vessels and ground-based missile systems to respond to those actions.

The PLA has been regularly patrolling the waters near the island amid tensions in the Taiwan Strait that escalated after former Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi paid a visit to Taipei early last August. China criticized the trips as provocations, interpreting them as interference in its internal affairs and support for Taiwanese separatists.

Taiwan, China’s largest island, has been governed by its local administration since 1949. Official Beijing considers Taiwan a province of the People’s Republic of China. Washington remains Taipei’s key supplier of weapons and military hardware.